Extra-constitutional

According to reports, there is talk among the ruling elite of installing a technocratic government for two years or so to steer the country out of the deepening economic crisis. Though the existing constitution does not allow such an arrangement, the idea has likely been leaked to gauge the response of the public and the apex court, which may be needed to certify this arrangement.

The only way this can be done is through the law of necessity. Hopefully, it will not come to that and we have put this insidious precedent behind us.

Erum A Baig

Karachi