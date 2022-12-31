KPT partners with NBP

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have signed an agreement for provision of banking facilities to KPT employees.

Under the aforementioned arrangement, NBP will facilitate KPT employees to meet their financial needs through the provision of its assets and liabilities products under the preferred service mode.

The arrangement offers concessional rates and dedicated services designed to address the financial needs of KPT employees. The agreement was signed by Faisal Ahmed (SEVP and group head of consumer assets, NBP) and Mashoud Ahmed Jan (general manager of finance, KPT). Other senior executives of NBP and KPT also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed termed the arrangement as mutually beneficial for both organisations, saying it would further strengthen NBP’s partnership with KPT.

He added that the bank was capitalising on its large corporate relationships by offering specialised priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like KPT to help its employees meet their personal banking/financing needs.

Mashoud apprised that KPT had always been at the forefront to adapt to global technological advances and transformation in the ports and shipping sector. “KPT considers its employees as its assets and believes investing in them to achieve its mission,” he said.