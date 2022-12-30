Establishment of HU campus at Oghi sought

MANSEHRA: A Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl delegation met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and asked him to ensure the establishment of Hazara University’s campus in Oghi.

“The governor has assured us that he will ensure the establishment of Hazara varsity campus in Oghi shortly,” Maulana Nasir Mehmood, the JUIF district general secretary, told reporters in Oghi on Thursday.

He said a delegation of his party met with the governor in Peshawar and apprised him of problems faced by the male and female students of Oghi and its suburbs in getting higher education.

“The Oghi campus was approved by the federal government some almost six years ago but it is yet to be established,” Mehmood said.