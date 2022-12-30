Schoolteachers continue protest at Club Chowk

LAHORE:Despite rain and cold, hundreds of schoolteachers continued their protest at Club Chowk on Thursday demanding regularisation of services of around 14,000 Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).

The protesters warned the government that they would continue their protest and observe sit-in outside the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park if they were not regularised.

The teachers are also highlighting their demand on social media platforms and are criticising Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas for making hollow statements on social media. Earlier, Murad Raas on social media claimed that teachers’ issue would be resolved soon as the same was placed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

However, later he tweeted that a committee had been formed to meet next week with teachers’ representatives to settle all issues regarding regularisation. The announcement was, however, rejected by the teachers who vowed to continue their protest till issuance of regularisation notification. On Wednesday, the teachers held their protest at Zaman Park.