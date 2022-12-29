Thick fog disrupts transport, trains, flights

LAHORE: The thick fog in many areas of Punjab forced many highways and motorway to remain closed on Wednesday, delaying a number of trains for many hours and disturbing the flights schedule badly causing serious problems to air passengers under harsh cold weather.

The Lahore Multan Motorway from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib, the M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway from Lahore to Sambrial remained closed for traffic, while traffic flow was badly affected on other highways in central Punjab especially GT Road due to poor visibility. Motorways spokesperson has advised road-users to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights on vehicles, and contact helpline 130 for assistance.

Traffic remained blocked on various roads entering and exiting from Lahore, forcing high officials like CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi to visit problem areas like Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road, Raiwind Road, Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Amin, Township and Multan Road to monitor the traffic management. He said the entry of all vehicles on the highway from Eastern Bypass, Thokar Niaz and Babu Sabu was closed due to the closure of motorway. He said the number of wardens was increased at the entry and exit routes to guide the motorists. He said that the traffic wardens were working to keep the traffic flowing in heavy fog, adding that citizens are being kept informed through Raasta App and FM 88.6 about the fog situation.

Heavy fog at Allama Iqbal Airport reduced visibility to 50 meters, forcing cancelation or delay of many domestic and foreign flights. Turkish Airlines flight TK 715 from Lahore to Istanbul, TK 714 from Istanbul to Lahore, Oman Airline flight WY 342 to Muscat were cancelled, while flight PK 740 from Jeddah to Lahore will be operated today (Thursday) at 4:30 am, says a CAA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, flight PK 203 from Dubai to Lahore was delayed for 10 hours, while flight PK 204 to Dubai will fly today (Thursday) at 4am; PK 840 from Jeddah to Lahore, PK 739 from Lahore to Jeddah, PA 413 from Sharjah to Lahore and PK 230 from Muscat to Lahore were also delayed.

Another flight PF-146 from Lahore to Karachi and PF-145 from Karachi to Lahore were also cancelled. CAA spokesperson said the visibility limit at Multan Airport was reduced to 600 meters, diverting flights to Islamabad including Dubai to Sialkot flight PK 180, Jeddah to Lahore PK 768, Madina to Lahore PK 848 and Madina to Lahore PK 748, and the passengers were dispatched to their cities in the buses provided by the airlines. The spokesperson advised the passengers to confirm flights schedule before leaving for airports, or visit www.caapakistan.com.pk or contact helpline numbers 080000114114 and 111222114.

The train schedule was also delayed by 7 to 8 hours due to heavy fog forcing passengers to suffer for hours under severe cold weather. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed for 7 hours, Pakistan Express was delayed for 8 hours, Tezgam was delayed for 6 hours, Rehman Baba Express for 6 hours, Millat Express for five hours, Allama Iqbal Express for five hours, Khyber Mail for five hours, Karachi Express for four hours, Karakoram Express for three hours, Jafar Express for four hours, Baba Farid Express by three hours.