Labour Welfare DG briefed

Rawalpindi : Director General Labour Welfare (Punjab, Lahore) Captain (r) Arshad Manzoor visited Regional Directorate Labour Welfare, Rawalpindi, says a press release

On the occasion Assistant Directors Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were present. Director General Labour Welfare Punjab Lahore was briefed by Director Labour Welfare, Rawalpindi Chaudhry Fazal on departmental performance. Director General Labour Welfare Punjab Captain (r) Arshad Manzoor inspected the office and met the staff and inquired about their performance.

Later, while addressing the officers of the department, he said that the main task of the labour department is to ensure the welfare of the workers. DG Labour Welfare Punjab described the performance of the department as satisfactory.