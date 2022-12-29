 
close
Thursday December 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan women to play Comoros on Jan 11

By Our Correspondent
December 29, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has revealed the schedule for the four-nation cup for women in Saudi Arabia next month.

The Pakistan women’s team will begin their campaign against Comoros on January 11. Their second match is against Mauritius on January 15, and third against Saudi Arabia on 19.

Comments