Event held to highlight issues facing women

CHITRAL: A two-day panel discussion aimed at understanding the problems of social, economic and political nature faced by Chitrali concluded here on Wednesday. ?

Among the issues faced by women in Chitral, the discussion included increasing domestic violence and sexual harassment, early marriage, marriage outside the district without investigation, deprivation from ancestral property, neglect of women in household decision-making and non-availability of self-employment opportunities was mentioned.?

In the discussion, Prof. Rehmat Karim Baig, Maulana Khateeb Khaliq-ul-Zaman, Prof. Hussamuddin, Muhammad Shuja-ul-Haq Baig, Farida Sultana, Police Sub-Inspector Dilshad Pari, Sajidullah Advocate, Niazaya Niazi Advocate were included in the discussion while President of Press Club Zaheeruddin. played the role of moderator.?

On the first day of the discussion, the students of the University of Chitral while on the second day male and female members of Tehsil Council Chitral, officials of Chitral Police, officers of the departments of Social Welfare, Education and Health and representatives of the District Bar Association, Traders Union and Drivers Union participated actively in the discussion. ? The Chitral Press Club had organized the event in collaboration with the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme’s BEST4WEER project.