Traffic police plan strict action against one-wheelers

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Karachi traffic police chief, has announced strict action against one wheelers and underage drivers or riders.
Cheema directed the traffic police to take strict action against one-wheelers, underage drivers, and traffic rules violators. Legal action would also be taken against the parents if their underage child was found driving or riding a vehicle. He appealed to the parents of underage drivers to save the precious lives of their children and requested the masses to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. The DIG traffic said women motorcyclists follow traffic rules more than men motorcyclists.
