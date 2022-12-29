Teachers of primary schools protest for upgraded service structure

The All Sindh Primary Teachers Association on Wednesday demonstrated a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding an upgraded service structure.

The protesters marched towards the Sindh Assembly to record their protest. However, police barred the protesting teachers from marching on Sarwar Shaheed Road. Due to the presence of the protesters and police force, a massive traffic jam was also observed in the area. However, the traffic police diverted the traffic onto Din Mohammad Wafai Road.

Later, talks took place between Special Secretary Education Pervez Ahmed Baloch and an eight-member delegation of the All Sindh Primary Teacher Association, including Dr Abdul Jabbar Khoso, Atiqur Rahman Solangi, Akhtar Nawaz Qureshi, Arbab Arejo, AD Jamali, Imran Motiwala, and Nadeem Hussain, at the Sindh Secretariat. The teachers recruited in 2019 and 2021 were demanding that their service structure should be revived and they should be treated as government employees. They were also of the view that biometric systems should be introduced at district levels.

The delegation was assured that their concerns would be discussed with the provincial minister and the association would be informed about his decision. After this, the teachers dispersed.