Teachers of primary schools protest for upgraded service structure

The All Sindh Primary Teachers Association on Wednesday demonstrated a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding an upgraded service structure.
The protesters marched towards the Sindh Assembly to record their protest. However, police barred the protesting teachers from marching on Sarwar Shaheed Road. Due to the presence of the protesters and police force, a massive traffic jam was also observed in the area. However, the traffic police diverted the traffic onto Din Mohammad Wafai Road.
Later, talks took place between Special Secretary Education Pervez Ahmed Baloch and an eight-member delegation of the All Sindh Primary Teacher Association, including Dr Abdul Jabbar Khoso, Atiqur Rahman Solangi, Akhtar Nawaz Qureshi, Arbab Arejo, AD Jamali, Imran Motiwala, and Nadeem Hussain, at the Sindh Secretariat. The teachers recruited in 2019 and 2021 were demanding that their service structure should be revived and they should be treated as government employees. They were also of the view that biometric systems should be introduced at district levels.
The delegation was assured that their concerns would be discussed with the provincial minister and the association would be informed about his decision. After this, the teachers dispersed.
The Jamil Naqsh Museum in collaboration with the Fomma Trust paid tribute to Jalal Uddin Ahmed at a book launch and...
Sustainable fishing practices can help improve fisheries resources and to reduce poverty and food insecurity among...
Within four months of its inception, the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology Karachi has become the first...
Deputy Inspector General Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Karachi traffic police chief, has announced strict action against one...
Pakistan Customs personnel at Jinnah International Airport claimed to have seized foreign currency worth millions of...
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
Comments