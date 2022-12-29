Governor says he has to wield ‘Gandasa’ like Maula Jatt to eliminate evils from Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said there is a need to wield a ‘Gandasa’ to eliminate social evils from Karachi like what once the famous character of Maula Jutt did.

He stated this on Wednesday after he watched along with media representatives and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman the blockbuster ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ at a cinema in the Saddar area.

Tessori said that he had especially come to watch the film as once a political leader had stated that he resembled the character of Maula Jatt.

“Another reason that I have to see the movie is that I want to make people pay attention to the positive aspects of the character of Maula Jatt,” he said.

The governor said that he would himself wield a ‘Gandasa’ like the character of Maula Jatt to use it against the anti-state elements. He added that he had come to the cinema to explore the opportunity of promoting the Pakistani film industry that had been facing several problems because of which quality films were not being produced.

To a question, he said that Karachi was rightly considered the economic hub of the country but the provincial capital had been in a doomed state over the past many years. He lamented that Karachi’s infrastructure had seen much destruction in the past 10 years.

Responding to a question about the pending local government elections in Karachi, the governor said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had been in touch with the Sindh government and Election Commission of Pakistan for the past year to get its grievances concerning the delimitation of constituencies resolved.