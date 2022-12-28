LDA waives parking agreement fee for SKMCK

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has waived a fee of parking agreement amounting to Rs 4,982,515 to Shaukhat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC).

Sources in LDA revealed that as per LDA Building & Zoning Regulations, 2019, Clause 10.3.3 (h), Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) issues NOCs for traffic engineering point of view (TIA) and executes parking agreements for all types of buildings having: (i) Plot area of 4 Kanal (1673 sqm) and above and (ii) 5 storey and above.

Sources said keeping in view the requirement of LDA Building & Zoning Regulations, 2019, a request was submitted by Shaukhat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC) dated 15/09/2021 for issuance of an NOC against the submitted TIA report and execution of parking agreement for SKMCH&RC buildings located at plot No.7-A, Block R-Ill, M.A Johar Town, Lahore. Subsequently, the case was processed by TEPA and a conditional NOC was granted dated 04.10.2021 requiring depositing of official TEPA’s fee (Rs. 4,932,515/- against the NOC and Rs. 50,000/- for execution of Parking Agreement) or fee exemption certificate from LDA Authority within 03 months from the date of issuance of the above said conditional NOC.

In response, Malik Haroon Ashraf, Manager Administration, SKMCH&RC requested for waiver/exemption of TEPA official fee in November, 2021. Sources said the case was placed before the authority through working paper titled “Exemption/waiving off the official fee of TEPA NOC for Shaukhat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC).

As per the minutes of the meeting of LDA, the authority deliberated in detail upon the request for waiver of the fee for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) of TIA and execution of Parking Agreement with TEPA.

Consequently, the authority asked SKMCH&RC to apply afresh after submitting a certificate of registration with the Charities Commission under Home Department, Government of the Punjab and an undertaking that the organization shall provide services to needy or poor, free of cost or on no profit basis.

Later, the applicant provided the documents to process the subject case for placement before the authority for its approval.

A senior LDA official said Clause 10.10.1 of LDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2019 states: “The Authority may exempt the payment of Scrutiny Fee, for premises, which in the opinion of the Authority, will be used for a religious, charitable or educational purpose allowed by the Government.”

In a recent authority meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, the issue was taken up again. (Minutes of the meeting are available with the scribe).

When contacted, the SKMHT spokesperson said he was not aware of the details of the waiver given to the hospital by LDA. He, however, confirmed that some matter of waiver was pending with LDA.