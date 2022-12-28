Glowing tributes paid to BB on death anniversary

PESHAWAR: Glowing tributes were paid to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th death anniversary as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) arranged functions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the day.

The PPP workers arranged Quran Khwani and condolence references in all districts of KP where speakers paid glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifices for the cause of democracy.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter held a seminar at the Peshawar Press Club to mark the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Quran Khwani was also arranged for the soul of the departed leader on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leaders lauded the services of Shaheed Baenzir Bhutto. They said the PPP chairperson sacrificed her life but did not compromise on principles.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Orakzai said that Benazir Bhutto was striving for the restoration of democracy in the country. She said that the former prime minister laid down her life for the cause of democracy and rule of law and constitutionalism.

BARA: Like other parts of the country, the PPP workers observed the 15th death anniversary of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. They arranged a function at the Bara Press Club.

PPP local office-bearers including Wilayat Afridi, Atta Muhammad Shinwari, Sher Rahman Shinwari and others spoke on occasion.

They said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a great leader and her services would always be remembered.

The speakers highlighted the achievements of Benazir Bhutto for the cause of democracy and said she sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan.

JAMRUD: The death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was marked with respect here.

A function was held in connection with the death anniversary of PPP leader.

The local PPP chapter had organized the event at the Jamrud Press Club.

PPP local leaders Hazrat Wali Afridi, Seraj Afridi, Afsar Khan Muhammad Amin, Ajmal Afridi and others said the PPP leadership had always made sacrifices for the country. They said that Benazir Bhutto had returned to the country to help steer Pakistan out of the crises.

They said that the enemies of peace martyred her. They said that they would work to accomplish the mission of the martyred leader.

CHITRAL: The 15th death anniversary of the Pakistan People’s Party leader and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was also observed in Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral districts.

Programmes were arranged in which a large number of people, PPP workers and activists participated.

The speakers paid rich tributes to the great leader and praised her for her bravery and courage and women emancipation.

KHAR: The local activists of PPP observed the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Local PPP leaders, including Haider Ali, the son of former Member National Assembly Akhunzada Chattan, Shakil Khan, the PPP workers, activists and supporters attended the event.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto for her struggle for the restoration of true democracy, justice, rule of law and women’s rights.

Similar functions were also held in other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa