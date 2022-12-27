ICI Pak Ltd successfully changes its name to Lucky Core Industries Ltd

KARACHI: Built on a rich legacy spanning over seven decades, the Company is transitioning towards becoming even stronger at its core, working towards improving lives to build a stronger Pakistan.

We are pleased to announce that the name of ICI Pakistan Limited has changed to ‘Lucky Core Industries Limited’ as disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on December 23, 2022.

Drawing on its core strengths, the Company’s new name embodies its central role in Delivering Enduring Value through a diverse portfolio of essential products that are at the ‘core’ of almost every industry and a part of every home in Pakistan.

Transitioning to its new identity, ‘Lucky Core Industries’, further aligns the organisation with its holding company, Lucky Cement Limited – a part of the YBG – a progressive and diversified Pakistani conglomerate.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades, the origins of the Company predate the formation of Pakistan itself, evolving from a small trading concern with a single manufacturing unit to its current standing as one of the more recognised industrial conglomerates in the country. Transforming over the decades under the ownership of ICI PLC UK and AkzoNobel, the Company was acquired by the Yunus Brothers Group (YBG) in 2012, which has further elevated its status as a leading national company, working to create shared value for stakeholders and improving lives to build a stronger Pakistan.

The Company continues to have an iconic presence in Pakistan’s industrial landscape, with diverse businesses, namely Soda Ash, Polyester, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Agri Sciences, and Animal Health, that are aligned to enrich the country’s economic and social fabric.