Azam breaks multiple records

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken multiple records during his unbeaten knock in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand.

Babar, became the leading Test scorer of the year 2022, surpassing former England captain Joe Root.

Babar surpassed Root when he reached 90 runs in his innings. The England batter had scored 1,098 runs in 27 Test innings at an average of 45. Babar surpassed him playing 16 Test innings.

Skipper also achieved the record of most international runs by a Pakistani batter across all formats in a calendar year and equalised former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most 50+ scores in international cricket in a calendar year.

Babar also broke the 16-year-old record held by Mohammad Yousuf. He now holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year by a Pakistan batter, going past Yousuf’s aggregate of 2435 runs in 2006.