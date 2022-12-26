WSSP gets solid waste management vehicles

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has handed over newly-purchased solid waste management vehicles to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Chief Minister’s House in which the machines were handed over to WSSP. The machines were purchased at a cost of Rs413.5 million for 11 new semi-urban union councils which have recently been included in the WSSP domain.

The newly purchased solid waste management vehicles include 33 mini-dumpers, 55 containers, 16 tractors and trolleys, 11 arm rolls, four FE loaders, and four excavators. Moreover, 11 new semi-urban union councils of district Peshawar added to the WSSP domain that include Achini Bala, Chamkani, Larama, Pajjagi, Pakha Ghulam, Pishtakhara Payan, Regi, Sarband, Sufaid Dheri, Wadpaga and Mera Kachori.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to improving the sanitation facilities throughout the province and concrete steps were being taken for the purpose. “The provincial government has launched Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement project worth Rs 97 billion for provision of clean drinking water, construction of parks and recreational facilities, establishment of sewerage treatment plants and provision of other civic facilities to people in five divisional headquarters of the province,” he added.

The chief minister said the project on completion would prove to be a milestone in providing the best civic services and recreational facilities for citizens. “The provincial government is spending huge resources on improving service delivery across the province and to ensure easy and equal access of all citizens to services,” he added.