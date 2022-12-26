Woman hit to death by truck

LAHORE : A 28-year-old woman was killed by a speeding truck in the limits of Kahna police on Sunday. The victim identified as Sughran Bibi along with her husband Gulzar was on her way to Lahore from Kasur on a bike when she fell on the road near Gajumatta nullah, Kahna. Meanwhile, a truck coming from behind ran over her, resulting into her instant death. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: Around 14 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 895 were injured. Around 512 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead lying near Data Darbar Gate No. 5. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died due to drug overdose. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.