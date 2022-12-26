Woman hit to death by truck

LAHORE : A 28-year-old woman was killed by a speeding truck in the limits of Kahna police on Sunday. The victim identified as Sughran Bibi along with her husband Gulzar was on her way to Lahore from Kasur on a bike when she fell on the road near Gajumatta nullah, Kahna. Meanwhile, a truck coming from behind ran over her, resulting into her instant death. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Body was shifted to the morgue.
accidents: Around 14 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 895 were injured. Around 512 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead lying near Data Darbar Gate No. 5. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died due to drug overdose. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood- ul-Rashid has said in a special...
LAHORE : The Pakistan Workers Federation has launched its study ‘Sanitary Workers in Lahore: A Socio-Legal...
LAHORE : Nazaria Pakistan Trust organised a special meeting on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the...
LAHORE : On the order of the office of the Ombudsman Punjab, applicants from different districts have been provided...
LAHORE : Punjab IG Aamir Zulfiqar congratulated the police and supervisory officers for ensuring foolproof security...
LAHORE : Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair was re-elected as central president of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan for next...
