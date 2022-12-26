Mother of two commits suicide in New Karachi

The mother of two children allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself with a help of a rope at her house in New Karachi.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the victim was identified as 35-year-old Shazia, daughter of Hussain.

According to New Karachi SHO Kamal Naseem, the deceased woman was a mother of two children and her husband had also died one-and-a-half years ago. Since her husband’s death, she was living at her in-laws’ house.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said the woman committed suicide due to domestic problems. Further investigations are under way.