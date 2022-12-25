President wants PM, CJP to address Murad Saeed’s ‘grievances’

ISLAMABAD: In two separate letters sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi asked them to resolve the issues raised by former federal minister Murad Saeed and address his grievances regarding the Masjid-e-Nabavi incident.

In his letters, the president referred to the serious allegations levelled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, which included a “fake, bogus, frivolous FIR was registered against him for the incident that occurred at Masjid-e-Nabvi, on May 1, despite the fact that he was in Pakistan”.

The statement issued in this regard by the President’s Office mentioned that multiple FIRs have been registered against Saeed on the same charges all over Pakistan.

“The aforementioned actions are against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9, 13, and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement mentioned.

President Alvi was quoted as saying that Saeed raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand (Swat). “Subsequently, he was threatened with dire consequences and was compelled by the law enforcement agencies to leave Swat, along with his family.”

The president pointed out that Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that “every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof”.

The letters also noted that Saeed raised the issue that on August 18, unknown armed persons, violated the privacy of his home, however, despite his repeated requests and the court’s order, FIR has not yet been registered by Islamabad Police.

Moreover, unknown persons frequently follow and harass him with serious life threats. “It appears as if the whole state machinery is failing in its duty and performance of functions and the president pointed out that such alleged acts are in violation of Article 9 of the Constitution and the law,” the statement mentioned.