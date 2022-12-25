Second NZ Test shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: The Multan Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday was shifted to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions after the cricket boards of both the countries held successful negotiations.
And with the development the itinerary of the second Test as well as of the three ODIs also experienced a minor change.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours,” the PCB said on Saturday.
Revised itinerary:
December 26-30- 1st Test, Karachi; January 2-6 – 2nd Test, Karachi; January 9– 1st ODI, Karachi; January 11 – 2nd ODI, Karachi; January 13– 3rd ODI, Karachi.
PARIS: Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died aged 67, the organisation announced on Saturday.Frenchman...
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan came to the rescue of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association whom they...
Melbourne: Veteran David Warner accused Cricket Australia Saturday of a lack of support in his appeal against a...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez´s "stupid" celebrations have...
LONDON: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will speak to Emiliano Martinez about the Argentina goalkeeper’s...
ISLAMABAD: Test fast bowler Haris Rauf tied knots with Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah Ceremony at Naval Anchorage Club...
Comments