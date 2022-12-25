Second NZ Test shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: The Multan Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday was shifted to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions after the cricket boards of both the countries held successful negotiations.

And with the development the itinerary of the second Test as well as of the three ODIs also experienced a minor change.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours,” the PCB said on Saturday.

Revised itinerary:

December 26-30- 1st Test, Karachi; January 2-6 – 2nd Test, Karachi; January 9– 1st ODI, Karachi; January 11 – 2nd ODI, Karachi; January 13– 3rd ODI, Karachi.