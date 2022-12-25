Fighting on

This refers to letter ‘Problem makers’ (December 23, 2022) by Engr Asim Nawab. Throughout the history of Pakistan, the ruling and opposition parties have done little more than trade accusations and insults.
The incumbent government is repeating the same mistake as the PTI during its tenure and the PTI is actively trying to cripple the government during an economic crisis. When will both sides realize that their infighting is going to cost them and the country very dearly down the line.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
