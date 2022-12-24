Argentine group finds 131st dictatorship-era ‘stolen’ child

Buenos Aires: More than four decades after being taken from his parents -- activists who “disappeared” under Argentina´s military dictatorship -- a man raised by others has learned his true identity, an activist group has announced.
The man is the 131st child “stolen” during the dictatorship era to be identified under a decades-long fight by the group known as the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo -- and the first in nearly three years.
His assumed identity has not been divulged. “We are happy to announce a new restitution of identity,” the Grandmothers said in a statement Thursday after the man´s DNA tests came back.
