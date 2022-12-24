PM’s principal secretary gets another year to serve

ISLAMABAD: The services of Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Tauqir Hussain, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), have been retained for one year.

He was due to attain superannuation tomorrow (Sunday). A notification issued by the government of Pakistan on Friday says: “The prime minister has been pleased to appoint Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as secretary to the PM, as principal secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, upon his superannuation on a contract basis and on the last pay and allowances drawn for a period of one year w.e.f. 25-12-2022 and until further orders.” The notification has been issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division.