Dissolution of assembly: Waiting for fresh instructions from party chief, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly survived its dissolution as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said they didn’t receive fresh instructions from the party Chairman Imran Khan.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was not dissolved due to the new developments in Punjab. Both the assemblies were supposed to be dissolved simultaneously but it didn’t happen due to the new political situation in Punjab,” Chief Minister Mahmood Khan told The News.

He said they were waiting for the new instructions of the party chairman Imran Khan “and we will act whatever instructions he gave us.” Mahmood Khan said the government was a sacred fidelity of Imran Khan and the moment he asked him, he would surrender it.

Besides Mahmood Khan, the PTI leaders are confident that they will sweep the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of their performance. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had earlier announced to dissolve the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP together, apparently trying to put pressure on the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold early elections in the country.

Imran Khan has been accusing the PDM leaders of escaping from the elections, saying they knew PTI would sweep the polls if held transparently. In KP particularly, the entire PTI leadership wanted Imran Khan to let the provincial government complete its tenure as it had initiated a number of projects in the province.

PTI has a simple majority in the KP Assembly and despite efforts by some PDM leaders, they could not win sympathies of the PTI MPAs. Some of the PTI MPAs are, however, not happy with their party leadership, particularly those who had failed to secure a berth in the cabinet. And few of them may quit and join other political parties before the general elections.