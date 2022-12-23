Mullagori tribesmen protest massive load-shedding

JAMRUD: Residents of Mullagori sub-tehsil of Jamrud subdivision protested against prolonged load-shedding of electricity on Thursday.

The Mullaguri tribesmen staged the protest at Marble Chow k where they chanted slogans against Wapda and Pesco and blocked the Mullagori-Shalman Road.

On the occasion, the area’s village council chairman Ziauddin said that electricity load-shedding was being conducted for 24 hours on some days. He said the blackout hurdled local people’s businesses and other activities of routine life.

He said that some had left the area due to the massive power cuts, which also led to water shortage, forcing locals to fetch drinking water from distant areas.

He said that Wapda had signed several agreements with the local population regarding loadshedding issue, but those were not implemented.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Irfan Usman and WAPDA SDO Bilal negotiated with the protestors, and assured them of power supply for at least five hours daily, after which the protestors opened the road and dispersed peacefully.