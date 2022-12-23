CPSP inspection team visits Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi

SWABI: The College of Physicians and Surgeon (CPSP), Karachi, inspection team visited Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex-MTI here on Thursday.

An official communique said that the purpose of the visit was to review and approve the facilities required for FCPS training in the subjects of infectious

diseases, neonatal pediatrics, neurosurgery, ENT, diagnostic radiology, orthopedics surgery, and ophthalmology at GKMC/BKMC-MTI.

The inspection team consisted of Prof Dr Waqar Alam Jan, Councilor & Regional Director of Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehangir, Regional Director of Abbottabad, along with Inspectors, Prof Bushra Jamil, Prof. Salman, Prof. Inayat Ali Khan, Prof. Altaf Hussain, Prof. Manal Niazi, and Prof. Ali Akhtar.

Dean/CEO Prof. Dr. Shams-U-Rahman, Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mahboob, Medical Director Dr. Shahid Nisar Khalid along with his team welcomed the CPSP team and gave them a detailed briefing about various departments of GKMC/BKMC-MTI.