Urdu translation of Azeri epic launched

Islamabad : The Urdu translation of the great epic of Azerbaijan, the Book of Dede Gurgod, was launched on Thursday under the title of 'Kitaab i-Dede Gurgod'.

The literary work was done by Najmuddin Ahmad, published by the Pakistan Academy of Letters, and launched during a special ceremony at the Governor's House in Lahore.

The Book of Dede Gorgud is a heroic epic poem of the Oghuz – a Turkic tribal group, who were the ancestors of the Azerba anis, Turks, Turkmens, and the Gagauz.

Governor Balighur Rehman spoke highly about the book and praised the efforts of the PAL for strengthening relations between the two countries on the cultural front.

The Azeri ambassador said he was happy to see the literary institutions of both countries working in practice.

Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences president Eisa Habibbeyli talked about the significance and antiquity of the Book of Dede Gurgod and termed the publication of its Urdu translation a step forward in the cultural and literary friendship and intimacy of the two countries.

PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk highlighted tales mentioned in the epic on morality and the high values of Azeri society.

He said the publication would help Urdu readers understand the literature and society of Azerbaijan.

"We [PAL] intend to initiate more literary projects of this sort in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences in the future," he said.

The governor and PAL chairman presented an honorary shield to Prof Habibbeyli in recognition of his efforts for strengthening the literary ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Vice-Chancellor of the Government College University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, DG Information Saeed Ahmed, writers Neelam Ahmed Basheer, Dr. Atiya Syed, Dr. Saima Aram, Ghafar Shehzad, Khanum Rukhshanda Naveed, Dr. Shahida Dilawar Shah, Shamila Kashif, Dr. Almas Khanum and Khanum Rida Nasr. and poets along with a delegation of Azerbaijani writers and scholars attended the programme. Copies of the book were also distributed among them.