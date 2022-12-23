Brain waste

In my opinion, the problem of brain drain has been greatly exaggerated in Pakistan. While it is true that many talented Pakistanis elect to study and work abroad, I believe there is abundant talent at home to make up for their loss. Our nation’s true weakness lies in our inability to harness local talent so that it may reach its full potential.
Advancement in most public-sector and many private-sector organizations is based on who you know rather than what you know and what you can do. As a result, the lives of many bright individuals are squandered. By placing a greater emphasis on merit, we will find that we have the ability to stand on even footing with any country in the world.
Haleema Sadia
Rawalpindi
