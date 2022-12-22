Taunsa District status notified

LAHORE: On the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a notification has been issued to give the status of the district to Taunsa. The CM presented a notification to Kh Shirazul Mahmood MNA and Muhammad Khan Leghari. The district would comprise Vohwa, Taunsa, Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsils and 362 union councils. The CM mentioned that he promised to give the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting in 2005 and added that the people’s problems would be solved at their doorstep now. A new chapter of development will begin and the area would be prosperous besides creating employment opportunities for the people. The establishment of five new districts and a division in a short period is unique in provincial history, he remarked. Kh Shirazul Mahmood and Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Pervaiz Elahi is a true benefactor to the people of DG Khan.