Taunsa District status notified

LAHORE: On the orders of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a notification has been issued to give the status of the district to Taunsa. The CM presented a notification to Kh Shirazul Mahmood MNA and Muhammad Khan Leghari. The district would comprise Vohwa, Taunsa, Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsils and 362 union councils. The CM mentioned that he promised to give the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting in 2005 and added that the people’s problems would be solved at their doorstep now. A new chapter of development will begin and the area would be prosperous besides creating employment opportunities for the people. The establishment of five new districts and a division in a short period is unique in provincial history, he remarked. Kh Shirazul Mahmood and Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Pervaiz Elahi is a true benefactor to the people of DG Khan.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of forcible entry by armed men into the...
BANNU: The cellular phone and internet services were restored in Bannu after three days as the operation of the...
LAHORE: DG Pemra Punjab, Ikram Barkat said on Wednesday that the authority is undertaking a mega task of regulating...
FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is striving to...
SUKKUR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an...
ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team formed to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif on...
Comments