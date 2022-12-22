CM approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the 8th meeting of LDA governing body at CM’s office Wednesday in which Lahore Master Plan 2050 was approved and laid emphasis to secure agricultural land in future.

It was decided during the meeting to enforce sustainable policy measures for maintaining the urban rural balance. It was decided during the meeting to enhance proportion of green land area from 7 to 20 percent in Lahore and approval was also granted to undertake planning in the Lahore Master Plan for the division, district and town level.

The chief minister directed that planning should be made in the Lahore Master Plan according to the proportion of population in the transport, commercial and industrial areas. He revealed that Central Business District Projects would also be taken into consideration in the Lahore Master Plan. Approval was granted to promote tourism, environment and urban facilities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050, issuance of additional funds for the Area Development Programme for the financial year 2022-23, improving service structure of the heads of finance, revenue and recovery wings of LDA, making rules and regulations of appointment and promotion in the IT cadre and arranging out-of-court settlement with the legal heirs of Dr Iftikhar and other owners.

Principal approval was granted to renew an agreement with the Choueifat School, for PC-1 of LDA city and allotment of substitute plots to the affectees of Mustafa Town.

LDA Vice-Chairman and Senior Provincial Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Pir Mukhtar, and the officials concerned attended the meeting.

LAUDS SECURITY FORCES: The chief minister praised security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists in Bannu. He said that he saluted the officers and jawans of the security forces and asserted that the whole nation was united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. The CM also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers and extended heartfelt sympathies to their families.

CONDOLES DEATH OF HUSBAND OF SHIREEN MAZARI: The chief minister condoled the death of husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari. In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to Dr Shireen Mazari and the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved.