16 iPhones, other smuggled goods seized at airport

Model Customs Collectorate personnel have foiled a smuggling bid by seizing electronic items, including iPhones, worth Rs4.6 million, at the Karachi airport.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Wednesday the customs staff posted in the International Arrival Lounge of Jinnah International Airport stopped a passenger, Tahir Shabbir, and his mother, who had arrived in Karachi from Dubai on Emirates Airline flight EK600.

Answering questions, Shabbir denied there were dutiable items in his baggage. However, being dissatisfied with the reply, the staff scammed his suitcases and found electronic devices in them. The suitcases were transferred to the customs examination counter, where examination as done in the presence of the passenger and it resulted in the discovery of several electronic goods. Sixteen iPhones were found in clothes the passenger was wearing.

Foreign currencies

On Monday, customs personnel seized foreign currencies, including US dollars, worth millions of rupees at the Karachi airport. Customs spokesman Syed Irfan Ali said officials posted in the International Departure Lounge confiscated foreign currencies hidden in the handbags of passengers Mohammad Zubair and Mohammad Asif, who were travelling to Bangkok from Karachi via Thai Airline flight TG 342 on Sunday night. The seizure included $9,300, 217,150 Indian rupees, 445,000 Korean won, 12,000 Philippines pesos, 2,610 Thai bahts and 190 Turkish liras. The currencies were equivalent to Rs28 million. Spokesman Ali said an inquiry under the Customs Act had been initiated against the suspects.

As a result of orders issued by Collector Dr Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Asadullah Lark to deal with smuggling, customs staff stationed at the international departure lounge have foiled three attempts of smugglers and recovered a total amount of Rs14,138,100.