Afghan Taliban close universities to women

A university in Kabul. Twitter

KABUL: The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for women in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the higher education minister, foreign media reported.

The minister says the move is until further notice. It is expected to take effect immediately. It further restricts women’s access to formal education, as they were already excluded from most secondary schools. One Kabul University student said she had been crying since she heard the news.

Three months ago, thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across Afghanistan. But sweeping restrictions were imposed on the subjects they could study, with veterinary science, engineering, economics and agriculture off limits and journalism severely restricted. After the Taliban takeover last year, universities introduced gender segregated classrooms and entrances. Female students could only be taught by women professors or old men. Responding to the latest ban, a female university student said she thought the Taliban were scared of women and their power.

The latest measures are likely to cause further concerns in the international community. The US and other Western countries have made improvements to female education in Afghanistan a prior condition for the formal recognition of the Taliban government. US Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood condemned the Taliban’s latest actions. “The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans,” he said. “Especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls.” In November, the authorities banned women from parks in the capital Kabul, claiming Islamic laws were not being followed there.