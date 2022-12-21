Irrigation Dept approves establishment of Hazara Circle

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the establishment of Hazara Circle, Irrigation Department, would solve the long-standing problems of people in the area besides resolving irrigation related issues of millions of people d at their doorsteps.

“The establishment of Hazara Circle made possible due to the keen interest and guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” said an official handout quoting the minister as saying.

Hazara irrigation circle was a major demand of the people for a very long time. With the creation of a new circle, the people of Hazara division would get benefits in terms of agriculture and job opportunities.

The step has been widely appreciated by all spheres of life.

The Minister for Irrigation Department has stressed that irrigation channels and uplift work would enhance the livelihood of the people and improve the existing water courses.

The Irrigation Department approved the establishment of Hazara Circle and a notification has been issued by the department accordingly.

The creation of one new irrigation division and two irrigation subdivisions in Hazara Division has also been approved.

The new Hazara Circle will have a S.E posted in Abbottabad with required staff while Haripur will have two subdivisions including Tarnawa and Seri Saleh headed by Executive Engender (XEN). Similarly, Dasu, Battagram and Mansehra subdivisions would work under the newly established Irrigation Division,Mansehra.

Meanwhile, Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz has issued a notification for the establishment of Hazara Circle after preparing a summary and getting approval from the relevant authorities.

Hazara Circle will include the districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas.