Korangi police form yet another force to combat street crime incidents

People are at the mercy of dacoits and muggers as no strategy of the police seems to be working. After experimenting with different forces to combat street crime, including the Shaheen and Muhafiz forces, another by the name of Anti-Street Crime Force has been constituted.

The 80-member new force has been formed to protect the lives and properties of the residents of the Korangi locality. It will work round the clock in the limits of three police stations, according to the notification issued in this regard.

The Anti-Street Crime Force has been established in the Korangi district after the failure of the security and Shaheen forces in prevent street crime cases. This force will work within the limits of three police stations, the notification quoted District Korangi SSP Sajid Ahmed Saduzai as saying.

According to the order, 80 personnel and 26 motorbikes will be part of the Anti-Street Crime Force. This force will work round the clock in the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area, Awami Colony and Zaman Town police stations. Khokhrapar SHO Inspector Saadat Ahmed Butt has been appointed incharge of the force.

“This force will work jointly with the neighbourhood policing system, the CPLC and the traffic police,” SSP Saduzai told The News. “Besides 80 police Jawans, the same number of private security guards serving in the industrial area and over 20 traffic Jawans will work jointly to combat the menace of street crime.”

The officer further said that to counter the rising incidents of street crime, he has taken this step in coordination with industrialists and industries as Korangi is one of the industrial zones of the city. “It will definitely work, and we will achieve success.”

Talking about the arrest of the fleeing suspect involved in a robbery attempt a couple of days ago in Korangi, where a young man named Azhar was killed on his doorstep and his father was wounded, the officer said that the fleeing suspect will be arrested soon. It should be remembered that this year Korangi has been one of the worst districts of the city in terms of robberies. Azhar was killed and his father among two others was wounded in a mugging bid.

One robber was caught by a crowd but the police are yet to arrest his fleeing accomplice. The Sindh governor has given the SHO of the Awami Colony police station three days to arrest the fleeing suspect. Besides this incident, a shopkeeper named Faizan was seriously injured by robbers’ firing in the Korangi area. The residents of the locality have killed two robbers and injured another in three days.