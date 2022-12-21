In recent years, Pakistan has seen several cases of child abduction, sexual crimes against minors and forced marriages of underage girls. Although the police have apprehended the culprits in many of these cases, this does not seem to be deterring the criminals.

We need tougher child protection laws and a special team should be formed to go after those engaged in the abduction, trafficking and forced marriages of minors across the country.

Faraz Hassan

Chiniot