MoU signed for setting up drug rehabilitation centres in Karachi

The Sindh government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to run two drug rehabilitation centres that will be established in Karachi.

In a statement issued by the provincial information department, Social Welfare Secretary Dr Shereen Mustafa and ANF Joint Director Lt Col Anwar Hussain signed the MOU in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio and ANF Sindh Force Commander Brig Viqar Rizvi.

According to the MoU, a drug rehabilitation centre is being established at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir and the Youth Development Centre in Malir’s Dil Goth, both of which will be managed by the ANF.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput had said that rehabilitation centres for drug addicts would be established throughout the province, and that these institutions would be run under public-private partnership. He chaired an important meeting regarding the establishment of a centre.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Dr Shereen, Public-Private Partnership Director General Assad Zamin and ANF representatives participated in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that rehabilitation centres for drug addicts will be established in the province that will be run under public-private partnership. Dr Rajput said the provincial government will provide funds, building and other facilities, while the private party will manage the drug rehabilitation centre in accordance with international practices. “The government will establish the centre, and a well-reputed private partner will run it.”

Rajput directed Zamin to prepare all the necessary documents for the purpose. He said that private institutions for the partnership will be provided through a competitive bidding process. He also said that a campaign related to drug usage will be launched in the media and on social media to spread awareness among the people. He added that they were starting two rehabilitation centres with the ANF, for which an MoU was signed between the ANF and the Sindh government.

The CS said that all the other private drug rehabilitation centres of the province will be regulated through the Sindh Health Care Commission. IGP Memon said the police are taking action against drug dealers in the province, along with other agencies. He said that all the SSPs of the province have been tasked with taking action against drug dealers.

He also said that an SSP of a district was awarded a certificate of appreciation for taking action against drug dealers, while a senior officer was facing a departmental inquiry in this regard.