Must adopt effective strategies to train clinical, non-clinical workforce: UAJK VC

MUZAFFARABAD: The Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has said that the demand for skilled human resources in the medical field is increasing across the globe and we need to adopt effective strategies to train the clinical and non-clinical healthcare workforce to take advantage of it.

He was addressing a reception given in honour of the Commandant Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad Brigadier Zahid Hussain by UAJK Health and Medical Sciences Department the other day.

Dr Kaleem Abbasi remarked that all those institutions involved in human resource development in the medical field deserved to be appreciated and supported by both civil society and the government. Acknowledging the quality healthcare services of the CMH Muzaffarabad along with its training programme for the students of UAJK, the VC termed it the pioneer institution which first started medical services in the area for the masses. Dr Abbasi expressed his pleasure over the availability of quality teaching hospitals like CMH, AIMS, and RIC for the UAJK students of various medical specialities where they are receiving quality medical technology training. He thanked Commandant CMH Muzaffarabad Brig Zahid Hussain and the Health Department of the AJK government for their consistent support in providing training opportunities to the students of the varsity.

Addressing the reception as a chief guest, Commandant CMH Muzaffarabad Brig. Zahid Hussain expressed pleasure to interact with the management, faculty, and students of the UAJK in one sitting and said he was extremely satisfied with the collective efforts of CMH and UAJK that was not only benefiting humanity but also a great service to the nation and country.

Brig Zahid Hussain said the health sector has now become an industry in the world and there is a great demand for medically trained manpower in the private sector as well. He urged the students to explore and benefit from the opportunities available in the health sector worldwide. He added that equipping the hospital with adequate human resources and the latest diagnostic equipment is at the top of his priorities. “In three to four months, a state-of-the-art MRI machine provided by Pak Army is being installed in the hospital,” the commandant informed. Apart from this, new electro-medical equipment is being installed in the Radiology Department, and new Ultrasound Machines and laboratory kits are also under the process of installation to provide modern diagnostic facilities to the common man at their doorsteps, he said. The “students of the Department of Health Sciences UAJK would greatly benefit from these facilities during their training period”, he added. He assured the administration and faculty of UAJK that along with serving the suffering humanity, his institution will continue to provide the best training opportunities to the students.