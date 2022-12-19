Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I passed MBA specialisation in HRM and I have a Masters in International Relations (IR). Now I want to do a PhD but I am really confused as to in which field I will do my PhD. I have decided to do MS & MPhil in Management, Strategic HRM and IR. Sir, can you please suggest which subject will be better and have more scope in future so that I can choose the right path. (Paiman Khan, FATA)

Ans: Dear Paiman, I think it’s better that I simply shed light on a few things. Firstly, MBA is a professional and conversion programme and has nothing to do with research or any help towards your PhD. Your masters in IR also provides a well-rounded approach towards international relations. However, this course again doesn’t offer research modules. Therefore, if you wish to pursue a doctoral/PhD programme you must do a relevant MPhil. If you want me to suggest a more competitive and career oriented area, I would recommend Strategic Management/HRM. However, it all depends whether you wish to work in this area or perhaps take the route of applying for CSS etc. I hope this information will be helpful.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I want to apply for an LLM programme as I have completed my LLB in 2019, along with relevant field experience of almost three years. Am I eligible for an LLM programme in the UK? (Kashif Mahmood, Chichawatni)

Ans: Dear Mr Mahmood, you are eligible to apply for an LLM programme in the UK. Please note that some institutions require relevant experience after LLB from Pakistan which you already have and this will make your admission application easier. However, depending on your interest, you can choose from a range of different specialisations in Law Masters i.e. LLM in Data Science, LLM in Energy and Environment, LLM Environmental Law, LLM in Banking and Finance, LLM in Leadership, HR and Employment, Human Rights Law, LLM Corporate Law, etc.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I’m doing BS Commerce (a four-year bachelor’s from the University of Karachi). My friends and parents are advising me to choose marketing as a major. I’m confused and seek your advice in choosing the right path. (Raees Badi-uz-Zamaan Soomro, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Soomro, maybe your relatives and parents are advising you to study marketing because they might think you are good in this area. I always recommend a student should make his or her own assessment in the following three areas: Do you like travelling? Are you good at negotiating? And can you convince people? If you have these abilities, then I think you must do a master’s degree in marketing and one of the most popular and demanding areas is Supply Chain Management (SCM).

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, my younger son wants to study Computing Science from England. He is expecting straight A’s in his A levels. Your advice on the best institutions in the UK shall be very much appreciated. (Taufeeq Ahmad Malhi, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Malhi, we are living in a rapidly changing digital world where Computing Science is an emerging subject and becoming more and more important every day. There are many institutions which offer Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees related to Computing Science depending on the area of specialisation and research. In the UK, the top few universities are: University of St Andrews, Imperial College London, Loughborough University, University of Surrey and University of Warwick etc. All of these universities have different entry requirements. However, the projected grades you mentioned like straight A’s will be more helpful if he applies for admission well in time.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).