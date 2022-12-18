One dead after crush at London concert venue

LONDON: One person has died of their injuries after being left critically injured following a crush outside a south London venue hosting a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake, UK police said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old woman who died had been one of three people seriously injured in the incident on Thursday evening.

Emergency teams were called to the O2 Academy following reports that “a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue”, the Metropolitan Police said earlier.

Officers, ambulance crews and fire brigade responders arrived to find numerous people with injuries caused by the crush.