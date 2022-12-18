CM directs PEDO to complete hydropower projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) and directed the relevant authorities to complete hydropower projects on priority basis.

He said that the provincial government was working on a strategy to take full advantage of hydropower potential in the province.

He added that completion of ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would address power crisis at the national level, provide electricity to local people at cheaper rates and generate revenue for the province. A handout said that he was chairing the 11th meeting of PEDO Policy Board.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the annual performance of PEDO and were told that PEDO was engaged in all-round efforts for the production of low-cost hydropower in the province, which has become a major source of income. He said that more than Rs43 billion had been generated in revenue so far whereas the federal government also owed over Rs10 billion to PEDO.

The meeting was told that seven additional hydropower projects are near completion which would generate 224 megawatt electricity collectively while a revenue of Rs4 billion is expected from these projects annually.

The forum was apprised that PEDO had successfully converted the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s House and Chief Minister’s Secretariat to solar system by harnessing environment-friendly sources of energy.

Similarly, 4440 mosques, 8000 schools and 187 primary health units of the province have been transferred to solar energy, while 13 solar mini-grids are being established to promote trade activities in the newly merged districts.

Besides, 316 mini micro-hydel stations have been completed in underdeveloped areas of the province which are generating around 29 megawatt electricity which is being provided to local people at cheaper rates.

Similarly, 220 more mini micro hydel stations will be established in the second phase, which will generate 45 megawatts electricity.

The forum was told that recently the 10 megawatts Jabori Hydropower Project in Mansehra was successfully completed while physical work had been initiated on the 300 megawatt Balakot Hydropower Project. Likewise, 40 megawatt Koto and 11 megawatts Karora hydropower projects are also near completion.

Other ongoing projects of PEDO included 84 megawatt Mataltan Hydropower Project in Swat, 69 megawatts Lavi Hydropower Project in Chitral, 6.9 megawatt Barando hydro power Project in Torghar and 10.5 megawatt Chapri Charkhel Hydropower Project in Kurram district, which on completion will generate substantial revenue for the province.