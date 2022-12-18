Desilting of canals from 26th

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department on Saturday has released schedule of desilting of canals during Rabi season 2021-22.

According to the Annual Canal Closures plan, about one-and-half month desilting campaign will kick-start from December 26, 2022 and will end on January 30, 2023. In first phase, Jhelum Zone canals would be closed till January 30, 2023. Canals in the Tarbela Command Zone will start closing in the wake of desilting campaign from January 10, 2023.

As water releases from Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs will start reducing in coming days, hydel generation will also be reduced between December 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023.

Consequently, government has to rely on thermal generation resources during this period to meet power demand.