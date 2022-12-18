Governor chairs convocation

LAHORE : The 17th Convocation of a local university was held at the university’s Tarogil Campus, Raiwind Road here on Saturday.

Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the university Baligh ur Rehman presided over the ceremony. Chairperson, Board of Governors, Mrs. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, members of the Board of Governors, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Dr Parvez Hassan and the BNU Vice Chancellor, Shahid Hafiz Kardar also graced the ceremony along with deans, members of the faculty, dignitaries, guests, and parents of the graduating students. Shahid Hafiz Kardar presented the annual report to the Chancellor at the occasion.

The students of MS programmes who won distinctions included Fatima Aijaz, Amina Nawaz, Areej Jamshed and Noor ul Ain Basit while those of BS programmes were Syeda Dua Ali, Maha Gilani, Mubashra Falik, Fareeha Shahid, M Ibrahim Shahid and Amina Humayun Sumbal.

This year the School of Media & Mass Communication awarded three doctoral degrees. The graduating class of 2022 was heartily congratulated by the Chancellor Baligh ur Rehman, who wished them a prosperous future and also commended the students who secured gold medals in their outstanding academic performances.