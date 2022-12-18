According to reports, Pakistan’s unemployment rate rose to 6.5 per cent in 2021, the highest since 2012. Given all the economic turmoil this year, the unemployment rate has probably gone up again. Pakistan finds itself in the strange position of producing more graduates than ever before but unable to create the jobs they have been prepared to do. In fact, the deluge of graduates appears to be one of the reasons jobs have become so hard to get.

Our economic growth is anaemic and thus there is cutthroat competition for the few job vacancies out there. Across the country, young people are losing hope of finding a stable job. If the government does not find a way to create more jobs, it may only be a matter of time before the unemployed youth, with nothing to lose, takes to the streets.

Ali Nawaz

Turbat