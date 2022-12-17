Hybrid war waged against Iran: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has condemned the move to suspend Iran’s membership of United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Calling it an illegal act by US, he said Iran will try to become member of the commission again next year.

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hussaini was exclusively talking to Geo News at his embassy in Islamabad.

Iranian ambassador said suspension of membership of the commission has been done on political grounds by using the legal flaw as a weapon. Disagreeing on the question of restrictions on women freedoms in his country and strict measures taken by the moral police, he said enmity has been expressed through hybrid war against Iran. “Attempts are made to create insurgency in Iran with groups involved in terrorism and separatism which had nothing to do with women’s rights and struggles”, he said.

Seyed Muhammad Ali Hussaini said US has suspended Iran’s membership of the Commission on Status of Women for preventing Iranian women from enjoying their rights. But Iran, he said will use the UN platform to express its views. He said women in Iran are working in all fields, including science, medicine, economy, trade and their participation in educational institutions is more than boys.

Meanwhile, the embassy of Iran in Islamabad, in a statement, has strongly condemned illegal act of United States of America suspending Iran’s membership of the Commission on Status of Women of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It said passing of resolution to terminate Iran membership in the CSW is regarded as hostile and political action, bereft of any legal and procedural basis. The US is resorting to illegal abuse of international organisations for malicious manipulation of procedural rules and to abuse the textual and conceptual lacuna in order to violate rights of other members of the international community, the statement said.

Suspending a legally elected member of the CSW is an evident breach of international regulations and an obstacle in the way of promoting political, economic, social and educational rights of the Iranian women. This measure by the US is contempt to the free countries that voted for Iran membership in the Commission on the Status of Women last year, the statement said.

US took advantage of internal events in Iran, and by relying on lack of information and disinformation by its financed and supported media, promulgated fallacious allegations about breach of human rights in Iran. The Iranian women society is active, dynamic, cognizant and competent and strives for its own progress and the progress of the next generations, it said, adding it will continue to strive for its progress ever after.

The United States banned Iran from being a member of the Commission on the Status of Women to prevent Iranian women from enjoying their rights. But, Iran will use the forum of United Nations to express its viewpoints and opinions, it said.

America has adopted a hazardous practice by abusing international organisations against the rights and interests of independent countries. Instrumental and political use of an international legal institution can cause failure of international law and such institutions, the statement said.

The fabrication of faulty, illegal procedures and lack of legal basis for such actions in the rule of procedure in ECOSOC reduce the credibility of an international institution and direct it towards the interests of a particular group, it said.

“Instrumental and political use of an international organisation, as well as ignoring the principles of neutrality and sovereignty of countries in international institutions, especially institutions that are related to the international law and international organisations, means negating the United Nations Charter and the general principles of the international law”. Termination of Iran’s membership of the Women Status Commission does not prevent Iran from participating in international events. Iran will actively try to protect its rights in the international organisations, it said.

Iran’s efforts to protect women rights and the achievements of Iranian women are being ignored in a situation where violations of international rights and women rights in America and Europe have become a daily routine. The resolution put forward by United States of America is a ridiculous gesture by the principal violator of human rights and the right of the women based on clean-cut evidence and documents, the statement said.

The brutal unilateral sanctions imposed by the so-called supporter of human right prevented millions of people in Iran to enjoy their inalienable rights, including economic welfare, medicine, vaccine etc, while records of discrimination and violence against human rights and the human dignity by US is well established through statistics, it said. US should be held accountable for violation of human rights and endangering the valuable lives of people deprived of basic rights due to unilateral sanctions inflicted by this country, the statement said.