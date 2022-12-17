Dying host

Corruption is like a parasite that slowly eats away at a nation’s economy, until naught but skin and bones are left. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been a host to this parasite for decades. As each government comes and goes, the parasite only seems to get stronger, devouring every institution in its path.

It has destroyed merit in most public and many private institutions, leading to our most talented individuals to take their skills elsewhere. The government must get rid of this leech before it swallows us whole.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi