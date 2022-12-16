Extortion incidents on the rise in KP, say PTI traders

PESHAWAR: The traders wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote a letter to Imran Khan on rising incidents of extortion in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Peshawar.

On behalf of the Insaf Traders Wing, the letter apprised Imran Khan of an increase in extortion and kidnapping incidents in the province, especially in Peshawar.

In their letter, the traders highlighted the insecurity in KP and referred to recent incidents of bomb attacks on Haji Muhammad Javed and Senator Hidayat Ullah’s houses.

Former provincial minister Haji Javed’s residence in Gulbahar, Peshawar, was attacked for the third time on Tuesday, following an earlier attack on Sunday. His house had been attacked a few years ago as well.

In both incidents this month, unidentified miscreants threw hand grenades at the house. The police said that without any doubt it was a case of extortion.

Insaf Traders Wing leader Atif Halim said in the letter that his own father was a victim of extortion and was killed in 2016 for non-payment of amount. He added that the businessmen had conveyed their concern to the KP government. However, no action has been taken so far.

The letter emphasised the fear and concern that has risen amongst the people of KP, especially in Peshawar, due to the rising incidents of extortion and kidnapping.

Further, the Wing requested intervention and for “concrete steps” to be taken to control the situation. Halim noted that people who are mugged are killed by kidnappers if they refuse to cooperate and gave the example of a Customs officer who was held at gunpoint, looted and later killed.

On behalf of the Insaf Traders Wing, he requested Imran Khan to hold a meeting with the business community of the province in order to discuss this matter and to reach a consensus.