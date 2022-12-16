Black Colombian army major breaks ranks by wearing natural hair

BOGOTA: A Colombian army major, Martha Chaverra, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her hair unstraightened while on duty, a symbolic advancement in the country´s battle against discrimination.

Colombian security forces regulations have prevented Black women from wearing their curly hair in a natural style. But Chaverra, an aide to the country´s first Black vice president, Francia Marquez, caught observers by surprise when she appeared at a promotion ceremony wearing dense curls.

“We are proud. (Black people´s hair) is a matter of birth and having to change it marks a lack of recognition of ethnic diversity and our health,” Chaverra said Wednesday in an interview with Blu Radio.