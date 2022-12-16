UK govt admits antibiotic shortage

LONDON: The UK government on Thursday admitted there were serious shortages of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections in children, despite more than a week of denials.

“Serious shortage protocols” had been issued for three types of oral solutions used in paediatrics -- Phenoxymethylpenicillin, which is also known as penicillin V. It comes after at least 17 children died in the United Kingdom from severe cases of Group A Streptococcus (Strep A) infection, and shortages of other types of antibiotics in Europe and North America.