Crash course

With each passing day, Pakistan’s economic situation is getting more and more unstable. We are faced with rising inflation and a full-blown energy crisis. In addition, we are failing to deal with the aftermath of the recent floods. Most flood victims have not received the assistance they need and minimal work has been done to repair and restore the flood-hit areas. Amidst this dire situation, PTI supremo Imran Khan wants to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies in order to pressure the incumbent government into calling for early elections. Given our circumstances, this is highly reckless. The PTI and PDM are playing a game of chicken where, if neither side turns to give way, our economy crashes. It is time for the two sides to show some maturity, hash out their differences and work for the betterment of Pakistan.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad