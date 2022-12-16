Crash course

With each passing day, Pakistan’s economic situation is getting more and more unstable. We are faced with rising inflation and a full-blown energy crisis. In addition, we are failing to deal with the aftermath of the recent floods. Most flood victims have not received the assistance they need and minimal work has been done to repair and restore the flood-hit areas. Amidst this dire situation, PTI supremo Imran Khan wants to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies in order to pressure the incumbent government into calling for early elections. Given our circumstances, this is highly reckless. The PTI and PDM are playing a game of chicken where, if neither side turns to give way, our economy crashes. It is time for the two sides to show some maturity, hash out their differences and work for the betterment of Pakistan.
Wusatullah Rustamani
Hyderabad
Overseas Pakistanis often remit money to support their families living in Pakistan. However, the widening gap between...
Child abuse is, arguably, the most despicable crime one can commit. Sadly, due to our ineffective justice system and...
This refers to the letter ‘Not a one-man-job’ by Adeel Ali. Fixing the economy is not rocket science. All that is...
The gas loadshedding being conducted by the SSGC has made life miserable for the residents of Soldier Bazaar. We...
Out of the exclusive club of countries that possess nuclear weapons, Pakistan is the least technologically advanced....
Every year, thousands of highly qualified professionals leave Pakistan for better opportunities and a better life...
Comments