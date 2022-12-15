Babar to lead Zalmi in PSL 8

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-format skipper and world-class batsman Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will begin in February.

Babar said that it would be an honour to lead Zalmi, one of the most successful franchises of the country's marquee league.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi has said that Babar is currently the best batsman in the world in all three formats of the game and the pride of Pakistan cricket. “Under his captaincy Zalmi will perform brilliantly in the PSL 8,” he said.

Babar will replace pacer Wahab Riaz as Peshawar Zalmi skipper. Wahab also did a fine job as Zalmi’s captain during the previous few seasons. Zalmi’s management thanked Wahab and hoped that he would continue to give match-winning performances in the upcoming session of Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, the player draft of the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Thursday (today).

The event will begin at 5pm and will also be telecast live.